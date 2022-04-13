The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Reports 1K Ukrainian Troops Surrender Mariupol, French Journalist Says US Directing War
Americans Are “In Charge” Of The War Says French Journalist Who Returned From Ukraine
Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News, A French journalist who returned from Ukraine after arriving with volunteer fighters told broadcaster CNews that Americans are directly “in charge” of the war on the ground. The assertion was made by Le Figaro senior international correspondent Georges Malbrunot.
Remarks by President Biden on Lowering Energy Costs for Working Families | The White House
POET Bioprocessing – MenloMenlo, Iowa 3:17 P.M. CDT THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very, very much. Now, as I was campaigning here in Iowa and made
Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure | The White House
Des Moines International AirportDes Moines, Iowa 5:23 P.M. CDT Q Mr. President, what made you use the word “genocide” today? Q Mr. President, have you seen enough evidence to declare genocide in Ukraine, sir? THE PRESIDENT: Yes, I called it genocide.
Biden says Russia committing genocide in Ukraine
LVIV, Ukraine, April 13 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said for the first time that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine amounts to genocide, as President Vladimir Putin said Russia would “rhythmically and calmly” continue its operation and achieve its goals.
