Smears targeting Kyle debunked by Lin Wood & even New York Times

Via Revolver News (https://www.revolver.news/2020/08/lin-wood-debunks-kyle-rittenhouse-conspiracy-theory/)…

If you’ve been online the past few days, you’ve seen it over and over again. Left-wing internet lawyers are everywhere, claiming that Kyle Rittenhouse is guilty of murder because he “crossed state lines with a gun while underage.” But Attorney Lin Wood, of Richard Jewell fame, just debunked that wild conspiracy theory with a single tweet.

See:Facebook DY Outdoors: https://www.facebook.com/dyoutdoors/posts/1880934812048807

