Sidney Powell Lawsuits Reaction & Kraken Analysis, New Exhibits & Filings, Election Fraud Leftovers

I seen The Duran’s latest video on GooTube, and you had some legal questions about the US election, so figured you would gain a bit of insight as to the legal end of things with this video. This GooTube video is from the R & R Law Group explaining some of the things now going on with the Trump Legal Team. They go over a lot of the evidence they have now seen, and what it all means legally.. Hope this helps…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.