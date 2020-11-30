Boris Johnson Unleashes The British Police Force Against His Own People, As He Crucifies An Entire Nation On The Cross Of The NHS

Submitted by M.A.Richardson…

Boris Johnson doubles down on the British people with his totalitarian left wing woke police force, criminalizing law abiding citizens who have for months been deprived of their basic human rights, freedom of speech and ability to demonstrate. Instead, Johnson’s Cult of the NHS, green new deal and ‘Build Back Better’ drags the nation into crippling debt, hanging the British people and economy out to dry, and driving a nail through the heart of a democratic nation. Yesterday’s hard-line, disproportionate use of police tactics in London on a peaceful but vocal crowd, whose only crime was to protest against the removal of their freedom of movement, of speech and jobs, were further marginalized and criminalized by an authoritarian government, that are fast becoming the enemy of the people.

British COVID lockdown is ‘really disturbing’

Most pertinent were the boos from the crowd directed towards police, a very British protest. Britain no longer has faith in its police force, their brutal tactics and double standards are now expected. The Met police force have been recruited and radicalised under the leadership of Cressida Dick to implement the untenable and irredeemably flawed emergency regulations of Boris Johnson. It is an attempt to crush the soul of the nation through fear, intimidation and should you object, criminalisation. If the British Parliament do not have the courage to curb this dictatorial executive, the people, in frustration, will take things into their own hands. Boris Johnson’s Cult of the NHS is nothing but a sham to beat and bully British citizens into compliance. Johnson has become the embodiment of a ruling elite, patronising, spirit crushing and out of touch, whilst wasting millions of pounds of public funds on emergency measures that the British people have no interest in adopting.

This is centralised bureaucracy on steroids. It has divided a nation. As government workers and their bosses are paid to stay at home and big business and corporates increase in wealth and power, the rest of the country are censored, lose their jobs, homes, whole industries and worst of all, hope. Along with the police force, Boris has lost the nations trust, and no technocrat, scientific bully boy policy pusher, or super-rich Rishi ‘Rich’ Sunak can appease the injustices people witness every day. They are simply inhumane. It is time for practical, reasoned responses in this time of great challenge and opportunity afforded by Brexit.

Clashes take place at anti-lockdown protest in Central London

The electorate that voted Boris into power to implement Brexit are now suspicious of his motives, and the prospect of him fumbling the ball is looking ever more likely as he plumps and preens with faux dramatics played out with Brussels as he hides in No.10. Boris’s deadlines are no longer deadlines but moveable objects, discarded and forgotten. If Boris thinks the British people cannot see the great deception that he is peddling on all fronts, he is mistaken. The meetings with Bill Gates, his ‘Build Back Better’ slogan stolen from the Biden campaign, or was it the other way round? The objective is clear, weaponise CV19 against the people to exert control and implement an ideologically driven left wing agenda that is forcing people into debt, onto benefits and state dependency. Lockdowns are eased in name only, as Boris Johnson threatens to continue this removal of freedoms well into next year. His conversion to the Party of Davos is driving his agenda forward at the expense of destroying his own country.

3.5 2 votes Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report