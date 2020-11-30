Killing a man just for smuggling cigarettes

“Al-Nusra” gunmen kill a citizen for smuggling cigarettes … and arrest another who criticized their practices

A local source told that “Jabhat al-Nusra” militants killed a citizen in the town of “Darat Azza” in the western countryside of Aleppo in Syria , while trying to arrest him.

The source explained that the “Al-Nusra” gunmen raided a house in the town to arrest a person, but his fear of falling into their hands prompted him to flee, so the gunmen shot him directly, killing him instantly.

The source indicated that the targeted person is accused by “Al-Nusra” of smuggling cigarettes from the areas controlled by the Turkish-backed factions in the northern countryside of Aleppo, to the areas controlled by “Al-Nusra” in Idlib, indicating that he lost his life due to such an accusation, in a new crime by the “Al-Nusra” militants.

In another incident, local sources said that the militants of “Al-Nusra” arrested a man in the city of “Sarmin”, east of Idlib, after he was accused of criticizing the policy of “Al-Nusra” and its practices against civilians in the region and the corruption of its members, while Al-Nusra accused him of loyalty to “ISIS” and said That he had two sons who were fighting with ISIS.

These incidents come in light of the continuing violations of “Al-Nusra” and its crimes against civilians in its areas of control, from arrest for any reason, murder for the simplest charges, and many other things from the record of crimes committed by Al-Nusra since its entry into Syria.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report