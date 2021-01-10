Exclusive: Sec. Mike Pompeo: China’s Communist Party Is ‘Inside the Gates’ When it came to the Soviet Union, President Ronald Reagan said America should “trust, but verify.” Now, as the Chinese Communist Party has broken promise after promise, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls for a policy of “distrust and verify.” In this episode, we sit down with Sec.

When it came to the Soviet Union, President Ronald Reagan said America should “trust, but verify.” Now, as the Chinese Communist Party has broken promise after promise, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls for a policy of “distrust and verify.”

In this episode, we sit down with Sec. Pompeo to discuss why it is important to distinguish between the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese nation, why religious freedom is at the core of U.S. foreign policy, and what it will take to protect the American republic from the Chinese communist regime.

