San Francisco Lawmaker Unveils ‘CAREN Act’ To Stop “Racist, Sexist, Transphobic” 9-1-1 Calls

24 hours after Amy Cooper, the Central Park ‘Karen’ in New York City, was charged with a misdemeanor for making a false report when she called the police to accuse a Black man who was bird watching of harassing her, the always-righteous city of San Francisco is taking a stand against Karens (well mostly racist Karens).

The Mercury News reports that Supervisor Shamann Walton introduced on Tuesday the Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies (or CAREN) Act, which would make it illegal to “fabricate false racially biased emergency reports.”

“Racist 911 calls are unacceptable,” Shamann Walton, a member of the San Francisco board of supervisors, tweeted Tuesday.

One example given by Walton, according to The Mercury News, was “a woman [calling] the police on a Filipino man stenciling ‘Black Lives Matter’ in chalk in front of his home in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood.”

“That’s why I’m introducing the CAREN Act at today’s SF Board of Supervisors meeting.”

The Act “will make it unlawful for an individual to contact law enforcement solely to discriminate on the basis of a person’s race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing the draft law.

It would appear the main aim of this law in practice, since it is already illegal to make false 911 calls in California, would be to designate the act as a racial hate crime.

