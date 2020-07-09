CNN’s Don Lemon Offers 5 Tips To “End The Violence & Chaos” In Black Communities

Is Lemon about to be #canceled?

This is going to be a little awkward for some.

Having recently gone to battle with Terry Crews over the semantic difference between the “Black Lives Matter” movement (which appears not to care about ‘some’ black lives) and Crews’ argument that “all black lives matter”, video from 2013 has exposed CNN’s infamously outspoken African American anchor Don Lemon as a thoughtful, pensive, open-minded pundit who truly went out on a limb to help America’s black communities lift themselves up… by agreeing with none other than Fox’s Bill O’Reilly.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: I want to talk to you because we’re going to take a break from the headlines to talk about something I’ve had on my mind for quite some time now. So much so that I felt compelled to bring back our segment where we hold politicians, leaders, and pundits accountable for what comes out of their mouths. It’s time now, again, for No Talking Points. The Trayvon Martin murder case got just about everybody talking about race, and not just specifically how it related to the case. It got some, many on the political right, wondering why the so-called liberal media wasn’t talking about other problems in the black community.

Ok, so far so good, but it sounds like Lemon is about to rail on the ‘rightist’ racism… But wait…

LEMON: Someone on another network got the chance to go first because I couldn’t go during the week. I’m only here on the weekend, so listen to this BILL O’REILLY, FOX NEWS HOST: The reason there is so much violence and chaos in the black precincts is the disintegration of the African- American family. LEMON: He’s got a point. In fact, he’s got more than a point. Bill? O’REILLY: Raised without much structure, young black men often reject education and gravitate towards the street culture, drugs, hustling, gangs. Nobody forces them to do that, again, it is a personal decision. LEMON: He is right about that, too.

Ok, now remove all fluids from your mouth and put down all sharp objects, things are about to get very real and very Twilight Zone at the same time. CNN’s Don Lemon then offers black people five things they should think about doing if they want to, in his words “fix their problem.” (annotated below, see the full transcript here)

Number five. Pull up your pants… Sagging pants, whether Justin Bieber or No-name Derek around the way, walking around with your ass and your underwear showing is not OK. Number four is the n-word… By promoting the use of that word when it’s not germane to the conversation, have you ever considered that you may be just perpetuating the stereotype the master intended acting like a n***er? Number three. Respect where you live… Start small by not dropping trash, littering in your own communities. Number two, finish school… You want to break the cycle of poverty? Stop telling kids they’re acting white because they go to school or they speak proper English. Number one, and probably the most important, just because you can have a baby, it doesn’t mean you should… Studies show that lack of a male role model is an express train right to prison and the cycle continues.

Lemon concludes:

“So, please, black folks, as I said if this doesn’t apply to you, I’m not talking to you. Pay attention to and think about what has been presented in recent history as acceptable behavior. Pay close attention to the hip-hop and rap culture that many of you embrace. A culture that glorifies everything I just mentioned, thug and reprehensible behavior, a culture that is making a lot of people rich, just not you.”

Watch the full clip below (before it is banned for its clear racism):

🚨📽️Just Watch📽️🚨 This is a real video from 2013. It is only edited for time (to fit Twitter’s 2:20 limit), but the context is unchanged. The full video is in the link below. I must admit: Don Lemon genuinely seemed to care about black lives in 2013https://t.co/XSf3nQua7o pic.twitter.com/kBFa6SPpH1 — The Panda Tribune (@PandaTribune) July 8, 2020

We wonder what would happen if President Trump held a press conference and suggested these five steps as a starting point for “Making Black America Great Again”? We suspect Lemon would be the first to exclaim “racism” at the President’s “white supremacist” attitude, daring to offer an opinion on what might help.

What a difference seven years (and a different president) makes.

Is Don Lemon about to be #canceled?

Its amazing how crazy @donlemon went in such a short time — Tha Bobster (@bobneedsmoney) July 8, 2020

