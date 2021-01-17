in Latest, Video

Salvini & Meloni ready to lead Italy. Renzi ready to sell Italy to bankers

50 Views 1 Comment

Salvini & Meloni ready to lead Italy. Renzi ready to sell Italy to bankers

The Duran: Episode 860

Italian Government On Verge Of Collapse Amid Battle Over EU COVID Relief

Italian Government On Verge Of Collapse Amid Battle Over EU COVID Relief

Under the leadership of Premier Giuseppe Conte, Italy’s government has enjoyed a degree of stability unseen in decades, as the technocratic former law professor – initially brought in to lead a government formed by two anti-establishment parties, the anti-migrant League and left-wing populist Five Star Movement – Conte has already survived the collapse of his original coalition.

5 1 vote
Rate this article
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The DuranSalviniMeloni

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Fozzies
Fozzies
January 17, 2021
Rate this article :
     

Love your programe, it’s great to hear a balanced view of world news😊

0
Reply

Merkel Loyalist/Macron Friend Armin Laschet Wins CDU Crown

Trudeau and Big Tech ready to squash free speech in Canada