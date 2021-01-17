Salvini & Meloni ready to lead Italy. Renzi ready to sell Italy to bankers
The Duran: Episode 860
Italian Government On Verge Of Collapse Amid Battle Over EU COVID Relief
Under the leadership of Premier Giuseppe Conte, Italy’s government has enjoyed a degree of stability unseen in decades, as the technocratic former law professor – initially brought in to lead a government formed by two anti-establishment parties, the anti-migrant League and left-wing populist Five Star Movement – Conte has already survived the collapse of his original coalition.
