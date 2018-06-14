FLYING TANKS: Russian Army to use ADVANCED military hardware in ‘Slavic Brotherhood’ drills (VIDEO)

TASS reported on June 13th that the Russian army plans to deploy some of its newest military hardware for drills set to take place in the southern regions of Russia later this month.

The drills, dubbed “Slavic Brotherhood 2018” are international in scope, involving participation from Russia, Serbia and Belarus. They are slated to take place near Novorossiysk, Russia’s main port on the Black Sea and the leading port for grain exports.

During the drills, scheduled for June 18-28, Russia’s latest BMD-4M airborne assault vehicles, Rakushka armored personnel carriers and Sprut-SD howitzers will get into the act for the very first time.

New items of military hardware – BMD-4M airborne infantry fighting vehicles, BTR-MDM Rakushka airborne armored personnel carriers and 2S25 Sprut-SD howitzers operational in units of the Airborne Force will be involved for the first time in the Slavic Brotherhood -2018 Russian-Serbian-Belarusian tactical drills near Novorossiysk,” the press office said.

Russia will be represented by a reinforced battalion of the Kuban Cossack air assault regiment of the Airborne Force, numbering 700 paratroopers. The drills will involve unites of frontline and army aviation of the Air Force and Air Defense troops of the Southern Military District.

According to another piece reported by the Belarus News agency, Andrey Serdyukov, Colonel General of the Russian Armed Forces noted that the Slavic Brotherhood exercises consist of four drills to take place during the year 2018.

