NOBEL PEACE PRIZE: Norwegian politicians nominate Donald Trump

While the long-term results of yesterday’s summit between President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un remain to be seen, the historic encounter is, of course, causing waves throughout the world.

The summit resulted in a brief document in which North Korea agreed to an eventual denuclearization in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S. Trump also announced that the U.S. would be suspending the joint military exercises with South Korea that have kept Pyongyang paranoid of an invasion.

Read the full statement signed by Trump and Kim on The Duran.

Although North Koreans in Canada and Ben Shapiro are incensed by Trump’s praise for Kim, a pair of Norwegian politicians have quite a different take on the Singapore denuclearization talks.

Those politicians are the legislators Christian Tybring-Gjedde and Per-Willy Amundsen of Norway’s right-leaning Progress Party, who have formally nominated the American head of state for a Nobel Peace Prize. They likely already had somewhat of an affinity for President Trump, as their party stands for limited immigration and lower taxes.

Progress Party member Per-Willy Amundsen said,

What’s going on now is historic. A process is underway to ensure world peace in the future. It’s a fragile process, but we must of course do what we can to help this process bring good results.

The Norwegian lawmakers also added that Trump ​has,

taken a huge and important step in the direction of the disarmament, peace and reconciliation between North and South Korea​.

As The Hill reports, a group of House Republics had formally petitioned the Norwegian Nobel Committee to nominate the president about a month ago.

In their letter to the committee, the 18 legislators wrote, “The sanctions have decimated the North Korean economy and have been largely credited for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in also commented in late April that Trump deserved the Peace Prize, largely crediting his own summit with Kim, in which the two leaders pledged an end to hostilities between their countries and a move towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, to Trump’s tough approach to North Korea.

In January, Moon said Trump “deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks. It could be a resulting work of the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure,” Reuters reports.

Trump himself has expressed great confidence in the summit. He tweeted today,

Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.

He added in a second tweet:

Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer – sleep well tonight!

However, tempering the president’s enthusiasm, top diplomat Mike Pompeo added that the U.S. would resume its “war games” with South Korea if North Korea did not live up to its promises and hold to Kim’s signature, the AP reported today.

Appearing on Fox and Friends this morning, White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway made the obvious comparison between Trump’s nomination and past presidential peace prizes:

Look, the last president was handed a Nobel Peace Prize. This president is actually going to earn it.

President Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2009, for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” according to the official site of the Nobel Prize, although, given that he had only been in office for a few short months, no one is really sure what that means.

Even stranger, Vice President Al Gore won the 2007 prize for narrating a film on global warming.

Nominations are already closed for 2018, so Trump will be a contender for the 2019 prize.

The Duran EUR DONATE Send us €20 or more and we'll send you The Duran mug absolutely FREE - we'll even cover the shipping! Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.