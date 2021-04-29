Russia Says US Policy Dangerous, Leading to 2nd Cuban Missile Crisis
In recent years, relations between Russia and the US have shifted from competitiveness to confrontation, effectively going back to the Cold War era. The sanctions pressure, threats, conflict behaviour and defence of selfish interests are plunging the world into a state of permanent instability.
NATO can dream.