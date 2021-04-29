in Latest, Video

Joe’s speech to Congress: Low energy mixed with CRAZY promises

Joe's speech to Congress: Low energy mixed with CRAZY promises
The Duran: Episode 956

FDR’s Second Coming? Biden’s vision of America’s future is straight out of the 1930s

FDR’s Second Coming? Biden’s vision of America’s future is straight out of the 1930s

In his address to Congress, US President Joe Biden doubled down on his vision of America as Our Democracy, a place where big government reigns in the name of “equity” and social justice, while still pretending to be a republic.

SteveK9
SteveK9
April 29, 2021

Massive spending is the goal. The more the Government spends the larger fraction of the economy it controls. The idea really is for a left-wing utopia, which will of course be a dystopia. The ideas of the WEF are on full display.

2
Franz Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer
Reply to  SteveK9
April 29, 2021

Wacko elite freaks

0
Franz Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer
April 29, 2021

Joe said he could cure cancer.

No kiddin’

That is, if it doesn’t involve going up a staircase, talking to people of color whon ain’t black and interfering with “the thing”

Way to go Joe

0
