Joe’s speech to Congress: Low energy mixed with CRAZY promises
The Duran: Episode 956
FDR’s Second Coming? Biden’s vision of America’s future is straight out of the 1930s
In his address to Congress, US President Joe Biden doubled down on his vision of America as Our Democracy, a place where big government reigns in the name of “equity” and social justice, while still pretending to be a republic.
Massive spending is the goal. The more the Government spends the larger fraction of the economy it controls. The idea really is for a left-wing utopia, which will of course be a dystopia. The ideas of the WEF are on full display.
