Russia Reinforces for Winter Offensive, Ukraine Stalls; Xi Jinping Lectures Scholz on German Errors

Alexander Mercouris

John Ellis
John Ellis
November 4, 2022

Ideology
Never enrich yourself upon the misery of another.

Everything seen by the enhanced vision gained by ideology,
the substance and essence of true wisdom.

esrastar11@iinet.net.au
esrastar11@iinet.net.au
Reply to  John Ellis
November 4, 2022

Idealology,
Can & has been used to inflict misery on others !
Idealology extortion, not Ukraine, is to blame for skyrocketing fuel & energy prices in Australia.
Australian consumers face energy price hikes up to 50%due to War Criminal John Howards neoliberal scam four decades ago.
Australian Citizens Party.
Read it !

Terry R
Terry R
November 4, 2022

The quote attributed to Helmut Shmidt (45:37) is actually a repurposing of the Serenity Prayer composed by Reinhold Neibuhr and used by organizations such as Alcoholics Anonymous.

Russia grinding down Ukraine economy

G7 oil price cap. EU lawyers, seize Russian assets. Russia, easy travel visa. Letterman in Kiev. U/2