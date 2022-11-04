The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia grinding down Ukraine economy
The Duran: Episode 1427
Just think of all the prosperity embodied in it. For has not Russia captured a most Infrastructure and resource rich part of Ukraine?
Eat your heart out Western Europe, for stupid is as stupid does.
There are articles about Kherson evacuation on RT. They are doing it to get the civilians out of the way so that real war can take place without restriction. Even a radius of 13km on the East Bank is being evacuated fo make sure there is a clear playing field.