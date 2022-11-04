in Latest, Video

Russia grinding down Ukraine economy

367 Views 13 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia grinding down Ukraine economy
The Duran: Episode 1427

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

13 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Ellis
John Ellis
November 4, 2022

Just think of all the prosperity embodied in it. For has not Russia captured a most Infrastructure and resource rich part of Ukraine?

Eat your heart out Western Europe, for stupid is as stupid does.

Last edited 2 hours ago by John Ellis
3
Reply
zleo99
zleo99
November 4, 2022

There are articles about Kherson evacuation on RT. They are doing it to get the civilians out of the way so that real war can take place without restriction. Even a radius of 13km on the East Bank is being evacuated fo make sure there is a clear playing field.

0
Reply

Does Life or Death Govern the Universe? Part 1: The Cult of Aristotle Emerges

Russia Reinforces for Winter Offensive, Ukraine Stalls; Xi Jinping Lectures Scholz on German Errors