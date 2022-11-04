in Latest, Video

G7 oil price cap. EU lawyers, seize Russian assets. Russia, easy travel visa. Letterman in Kiev. U/2

568 Views 19 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

G7 oil price cap. EU lawyers, seize Russian assets. Russia, easy travel visa. Letterman in Kiev. U/2
Topic 763

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

19 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russia Reinforces for Winter Offensive, Ukraine Stalls; Xi Jinping Lectures Scholz on German Errors

We Will Enter The GREATER Depression If This Change Isn’t Made Right Away