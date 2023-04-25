Russia Grinds Bakhmut, Avdeyevka, Deploys Armata; Biden Fears Ukr Failure, US Allies No G7 Blockade

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Grinds Bakhmut, Avdeyevka, Deploys Armata; Biden Admin Fears Ukr Failure, US Allies Say No G7 Russia Blockade
Topic 828
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.