The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden-Harris 2024. Fox News fires Tucker Carlson
The Duran: Episode 1569
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Since Biden would not last through a second term mentally, eyes will be on Harris as his VP to take over in mid term. Is that what the Dem establishment wants voters to keep in mind throughout the next year?
Sad thing is that despite Joe’s shortcomings, he is still smarter than those that vote for him.