A conflict which has been widely dormant since 1992 could be reunited by the United States, warns Russia's Deputy Prime Minister.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has accused the United States of trying to reignite the conflict in Transnistria, a self-governing landlocked region sandwiched between the current borders of Moldova and Ukraine.

Ever since 1990, Transnistria has considered itself independent of Moldova.

The position of Transnistria has always been precarious. Prior to the collapse of the USSR and prior to Moldova becoming an independent state, Transnistria proclaimed itself a sovereign Soviet Republic in 1990 as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic.

When Moldova became an independent state in 1991, it claimed sovereignty over Transnistria.

A war ensued which ended in a fragile ceasefire in 1992. The issue remains largely unresolved.

Between 1924 and 1940, Transnistria was part of an the Moldavian Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic within Soviet Ukraine. Moldova, including Transnistria became its own Soviet Socialist Republic in 1940, although much of it was brutally occupied by Germany during the early years of the Great Patriotic War.

Today, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin stated the following,

“The Americans are starting training of special operations forces of the Republic of Moldova in case of a new armed conflict with Transnistria”.

Moldova currently faces political deadlock due to a legislature controlled by generally pro-western parties with the country’s President Igor Dodon tending to favour good relations with Russia. If the United States decides to encourage further violence in Transnistria, it would only be highly damaging for regional security.

Russia has clearly taken a proactive step in warning the wider world of these consequence.