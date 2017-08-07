North Korea warns US that it is not safe from retaliation

North Korea continues to insist that its existing weapons systems can target the mainland US.

The North Korean government has issued a warning to the US in the event that Washington will launch military action against Pyongyang.

North Korea has promised “righteous action” in response to recent UN sanctions imposed on Pyongyang. North Korea further stated that the UN exceeded its authority in passing the sanctions.

North Korea further stated,

“There is no bigger mistake than the United States believing that its land is safe across the ocean”.

Russia and China remain committed to a joint policy which urges North Korea to cease its weapons tests while urging South Korea and the United States to cease their own weapons tests and military drills which continue to take place on South Korean soil. Russia and China also continue to call for the removal of America’s THAAD missile systems from South Korea.