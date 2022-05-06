in Latest, Video

Ruble runs victory laps. If Russia’s “plan” was so perfect, by Jacob Dreizin

The Duran: Episode 1273

Ukraine War & Aftermath

Here comes the second front

NEW VIDEO AS OF MAY 1ST — UPDATE ON RUBLE SITUATION,Ukraine looks to open a second front,The thin red line between Ukr and Russ,The Empire goes all-in,The ruble runs victory laps,A case study in fantasy,Send more javelins! New video as of May 1st (Sorry, in the below video I mistakenly refer to this past Friday…


The Supreme Court is Working for Putin!!!!

Moooooove over, Ukraine! Ghost of Kiev gets Infinity Gauntlet-ed, Izium-Slaviansk front, DREIZIN REPORT ORIGINAL VIDEO: If Russia’s “plan” was so perfect…, Chili comes to Jesus! My statement to the RNC, Putin’s thugs infiltrate the U.S. Capitol! Again, the ruble . Folks, I really appreciate the nice emails.

The Duran

zleo99
zleo99
May 6, 2022

This is a week out of date. Already watched & read on dreizin website.

