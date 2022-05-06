in Latest, Video

What’s going on in the south of Ukraine? by Jacob Dreizin

660 Views 11 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What’s going on in the south of Ukraine? by Jacob Dreizin
The Duran: Episode 1274

Ukraine War & Aftermath

A No Propaganda Zone


The Script is Flipped!

The Script is Flipped!

Destruction of the Ukraine’s rail system continues,Mack the Knife won’t be happy…,What happened to the script?DREIZIN REPORT ORIGINAL VIDEO: What’s going on in the south of Ukraine?Human rights, or something else?Ruble insanity continues-USDRUB drops to near 62, RUSSIAN LIVING STANDARD ON TRACK TO RISE BECAUSE OF THE WAR-PUT A SUICIDE WATCH ON LINDSAY GRAHAM!!!Ukrainian manpower…

Report

The Duran

Richard
Richard
May 6, 2022

So right. You can’t fix stupid. Are you listening Biden?

