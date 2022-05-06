The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Media wants WW3. Boris & Scholz believe Elensky will defeat Putin. Ukraine petrol shortage. Update 1
Topic 529
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.