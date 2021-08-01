Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. ~ Interviews Dr. David Martin about Fauci, Moderna, Corruption Join the millions of people and tens of thousands of good doctors, nurses and scientists all around the world who are standing up for the scientific method, good medicine, and good science. The ridiculous virtue signaling, bad science, lockdown insa…

source

OMG can it get any worse, it seems it can!?! Tony Fauci is a mafia style criminal, he is using his position to create a pharmaceutical racket. He controls the pathogens, he controls the chosen solution, he controls the method of production, he controls the awarding of contracts, and he controls the pricing. He has funded Moderna using taxpayer money by awarding them non competitive grants. Then he sets the price for purchasing the drug from the pharceut even though tax payers paid for the development. Fauci the head of NIAID, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, funds approximately 1300 principle investigators doing research at Universities, he then transfers the funded technology to the drug companies to bring to market, then he and his staff benefit from the royalties from the drugs sales approved by the FDA, even though the tax payer originally funded the research and production.

Even worse, chronic disease rate increased from 12% to 54% in the US during Anthony Fauci’s watch. It seems that Fauci is not interested in helping people, he is interested in making people ill so he can make money selling them drugs. What has Fauci been releasing into the public domain to poison everyone’s immune systems over the last 50 years exploding chronic diseases?

Tony Fauci is a sick, evil, psychopath.

Website: livewellaps.com/standup

Contact us: admin@livewellaps.com

*Important video to watch and share – “Why the Stand Up & Defend Campaign is so Important”: newtube.app/StandUpDefend/D6pJ5Ro

Download Articles, Websites & Video Links (PDF): livewellaps.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Articles-Websites-Video-Links.pdf

Make a Donation NOW: gofundme.com/f/stand-up-defend

Sign the World Doctors Alliance Open Letter: worlddoctorsalliance.com

Become a Patreon Member: patreon.com/lwaps

Telegram Channel Link: t.me/standupdefend

Please support the “Stand Up & Defend” campaign by making a donation on our GoFundMe page (link above). You can also help us with monthly donations by becoming a Patreon member (link above) where you can view exclusive interviews and content on this subject and much more.

Your support of this vital effort will help us reach every private practitioner in the U.S. and provide the needed support for good doctors and nurses who have the courage to speak the truth.

source: https://newtube.app/StandUpDefend/vyxqq6I

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report