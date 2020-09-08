Roaring 20’s or 1930’s? Markets Are Ignoring Global Economic Meltdown

source

The economy and the stock market are largely disconnected. For some people, life is quite similar. No major changes. Still employed, same hours, same scenario. But for millions, without the ballooning safety net provided by the government, they would starve. The stock market has risen considerably which of course is largely owned by a smaller group of people. Those people are enjoying the appreciation of their assets while the bulk of the population struggles to persist.

U.S. is still in a ‘very significant recession’ despite job gains, Fed’s Rosengren says

U.S. is still in a ‘very significant recession’ despite job gains, Fed’s Rosengren says Job creation in August represents continued improvement in the U.S. economy but a full recovery won’t happen until the coronavirus pandemic is under control, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said Friday. Unemployment fell to 8.4% as nonfarm payrolls rose by 13.7 million last month, the Labor Department reported, in numbers that were significantly better than Wall Street expectations.

106691005-1599224748044-20200904_where_the_jobs_are_august_2020.png (740×407)

Worries grow over a K-shaped economic recovery that favors the wealthy

Worries grow over a K-shaped economic recovery that favors the wealthy The story for much of the past generation has been a familiar one for the U.S. economy, where the benefits of expansion flow mostly to the top and those at the bottom fall further behind. Some experts think the coronavirus pandemic is only going to make matters worse.

(13) Sven Henrich on Twitter:

“I repeat: New highs in select indices have been highly deceiving. They were driven by a few mega cap stocks. The $XVG index suggests a border market still in a bear market. Based on that measure $SPX would be trading at 2,600 were it not for mega cap expansions in 6/7 stocks. https://t.co/UFSi7HchgD” / Twitter

No Title I repeat: New highs in select indices have been highly deceiving. They were driven by a few mega cap stocks. The $XVG index suggests a border market still in a bear market.Based on that measure $SPX would be trading at 2,600 were it not for mega cap expansions in 6/7 stocks.

(13) SentimenTrader on Twitter:

“Speculative options trading reached the equivalent of 12% of NYSE volume last week. Like some combustible combo of musical chairs, Russian roulette, and five finger fillet. How many traders can dance upon the head of a pin? https://t.co/nsCeyKH093” / Twitter

No Title Speculative options trading reached the equivalent of 12% of NYSE volume last week.Like some combustible combo of musical chairs, Russian roulette, and five finger fillet.How many traders can dance upon the head of a pin? pic.twitter.com/nsCeyKH093

(13) Jesse Felder on Twitter:

“‘There are a handful of quant funds pushing around a few stocks in the options markets. The dealers are getting very nervous. How short is the Street gamma? VERY.’ https://t.co/Wp5DG4zILC by @Convertbond https://t.co/jNjPNEHJOS” / Twitter

No Title ‘There are a handful of quant funds pushing around a few stocks in the options markets. The dealers are getting very nervous. How short is the Street gamma? VERY.’ https://t.co/Wp5DG4zILC by @Convertbond pic.twitter.com/jNjPNEHJOS

SP500-2-Devations-Chart-082620.png (711×408)

SP500-MarketUpdate-090420.png (983×723)

‘The Notion That US Debt Can Ever Be Paid Back is Ridiculous’, Analyst Says – Sputnik International

https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009051080375191-the-notion-that-us-debt-can-ever-be-paid-back-is-ridiculous-analyst-says/

Robinhood, Schwab Outages Triggered by Apple, Tesla Splits

Robinhood, Schwab Outages Triggered by Apple, Tesla Splits (Bloomberg) — It was an alarming series of breakdowns that baffled traders: as two of the most popular stocks split at the start of the week, thousands of U.S. retail investors couldn’t use their brokerage accounts. Increased trading precipitated by Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc.

52% of young adults in US are living with their parents amid COVID-19 | Pew Research Center

A majority of young adults in the U.S. live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression The coronavirus outbreak has pushed millions of Americans, especially young adults, to move in with family members. The share of 18- to 29-year-olds living with their parents has become a majority since U.S. coronavirus cases began spreading early this year, surpassing the previous peak during the Great Depression era.

ft_2020.09.04_livingwithparents_02.png (640×843)

Amazon Drivers Say Smartphones-In-Trees Scheme Has Been Thwarted – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-04/amazon-drivers-say-smartphones-in-trees-scheme-has-been-thwarted

EVRz6rxXkAITwca.jpg (1200×640)

