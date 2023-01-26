Race Hustlers Rally Against Ron DeSantis

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ron DeSantis may be the most popular governor in America, but not everybody likes him. On January 25, an indoor rally was held to protest against the man and his policies. Those present were overwhelmingly black, including that prince of race hustling lawyers Ben Crump.

Their main concern was that DeSantis has banned critical race theory and the new AP African American studies, which sounds harmless enough but is garbage. They were also unhappy with what they call his censorship relating to school books. DeSantis isn’t censoring books, he is ensuring the minds of the young are not polluted with literary sewage. Would you take your ten year old son to a strip club? Would you let your eight year old daughter watch The Texas Chainsaw Massacre? Would you allow either of them to read Last Exit To Brooklyn? If you answered “No” to all three, then why would you allow them to read Gender Queer or trash like that?

We are told there is a war not only on black folks but on “people who are pregnant”. Remember that humorous encounter Senator Hawley had with the nutty professor? These are called women!

The erasure of black history is not a secret, we are told. What black history might that be?

We were told about the murder of Breonna Taylor. The amazing AK Nation made a documentary series about this unfortunate death. A thoughtful person not a million miles from here has melded this into one nearly 9 hour video which you can watch an hour or so at a time.

Critical race theory is not being taught in the schools, we are told. Er yes, it is. Florida is the Petrie dish of racism – Jim Crow three point oh. Try not to laugh.

A student named Elijah spoke saying he wanted to study AP African American Studies. This is a fanciful discipline to say the least. For example, it includes Queen Nzinga Mbande of Ndongo and Matamba. You can find her all over the Internet including Wikipedia, but curiously, the 1911 edition of the Encyclopaedia Britannica has no entry for Nzinga (Njinga), Matamba or Ndongo, which does suggest she was not a very important figure, and that unless they are based on contemporaneous sources, the modern writings about her are less than accurate, to put it mildly.

One of the final speakers was a young student who mentioned Emmett Till, who was murdered in 1955. Tales of lynching almost inevitably default to that shocking crime, but worse crimes are committed every day in a country the size of America; sometimes the perpetrators are white, sometimes they are black, sometimes the victims are white, sometimes they are black, sometimes both are neither. Perhaps this young lady would be less enthusiastic to learn about Emmett Till if she knew his father was a serial rapist who was hanged for murder!

She claimed too that Henrietta Lacks dealt with “medical racism” after her death, a claim that beggars belief, but even more absurd claims have been made about this woman. Some idiots have called her the mother of modern medicine. No, she wasn’t a doctor, she was a housewife who died in 1951 aged only 31. She was said to have been not simply a mother but a grandmother in spite of her youth. Mrs Lacks suffered from an aggressive form of cancer, and after her death, cells from her body were used to create a strain of cancer cells called HeLa cells – named after her. Rather than being a victim of so-called racism, she has become immortal; HeLa cells are still used today – for the benefit of ALL Mankind.

America was built off the backs of black slaves, we are told. Nope. America was designed almost entirely by white men and built largely by white men. Live with it.

Blacks are “a group that has done more for this country than the country has done for them”. Really?

At the age of four, a dirt poor black boy born in 1930 who was living with his mother in Georgia started going blind. He was totally blind by the age of seven. Georgia is in the racist Deep South as is Florida where his mother sent him to a special school that is extant, and where he was taught to read music in Braille. When he died in 2004, Ray Charles had an estimated net worth of $75 million dollars, most of which he left to his foundation that supports the truly disadvantaged – the blind and deaf – not whining, privileged brats.

Ray Charles was a musical genius and an inspiration. Had he been born in a black African country he would never have achieved greatness and would almost certainly have died young in his mud hut, the most sophisticated building the African ever created before contact with the White Man. Indeed, in at least one African country he may have been euthenised (murdered) as a liability. Rally against DeSantis indeed.

