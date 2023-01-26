Since the latest discussion was regarding Poland, I am Polish and I know the truth of how the world works. So I thought I will give you some information that probably you are not aware of.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

First of all Sikorski alleged that in 2008 Putin had offered Poland splitting Ukraine between Poland and Russia. We were ruled by the PO political party which was pro EU and at the time our prime minister was Tusk. Since PO and Tusk were EU(German) puppets when they were offered in the 2008 partition of Ukraine they refused, probably because their German masters told them to not do it. But later our ruling party changed from PO which was a puppet of the EU(Germany) to PIS which was puppet of the US. I posted a video of Cohen mentioning Sikorski he was partially responsible for conflict in Ukraine since Cohen mentioned Sikorski with some Scandinavian politician had put at the end of EU-Ukraine economic agreement part saying that after Ukraine will signing that agreement they will need to obey EU defence policy and what is EU defence policy NATO. So it was called an economic agreement but in reality it was a way to backtrack Ukraine to joining NATO. That later explained to me why Sikorski was Foreign minister of Poland in two different opposing governments PO and PIS. It was because he helped the US mess with Ukraine so our government knew Western Neocones like him because they know he got good ideas sometimes, so they will always pick calls from him. At some point we had wiretaps of our government that included Sikorski wiretaps. In those tapes Sikorski told what he thinks about what is going on in the world. He said in a private conversation that our government, ruled by the pro US PIS party, told him to deal with the US and not the EU. He thought it’s stupid and that we should ally with the EU and Germany but he had orders to make deals with the US so since his boss told him to do so he will do it even if he thinks it’s stupid. When I heard talking about splitting Ukraine I remembered Sikorski saying he were offered to split Ukraine with Russia in 2008 and Poland didn’t agree because we were rules by puppet government controlled by EU(Germany) but now we are rules by PIS pro US party so I wonder if we are not doing all this to split Ukraine so do what we could do in 2008. We didn’t do this in 2008 because we were ruled by a government controlled by Germany but since now we are ruled by a government controlled by the US. Maybe this time the whole purpose of today events is to split Ukraine against the wishes of the EU and Germany and on order from the US.

“you all know what the eastern partnership was right the nato eastern Partnership you’re not sure in 2008 the bush administration tried to fast-track georgia and ukraine and nato and it was vetoed by germany and france So a guy in poland who became foreign minister named Sikorsky dreamt up with carl bilt the former foreign minister of scandinavian country the so-called eastern partnership that instead of bringing them into nato we would offer them these wonderful partnerships that would bring them into europe as part of european free Market pre-visa travel Etc clearly it was meant to be eventually a road to nato membership the russians did not object to that they just objected to the trade terms because they said ukraine we are ukraine’s largest trading partner and vice versa it’s an enormous trading relationship built over centuries if you are going to let europe’s Goods flow through ukraine without customs into our markets our producers are going to be destroyed this has to be negotiated and the european union absolutely refused to negotiate for two years with russia on this so putin then said okay let’s make this a tripartite Arrangement let’s do a trade partnership between russia ukraine kiev and the european union and he was told take a walk so now go look at the partnership agreement that the elected president he was a writer but he was Elected of ukraine signed refused to sign in november 2013 that set off the protest that led to the by dawn that led to the fellow of the government for all of government led the civil war it’s a thousand pages i did not read a thousand pages but a person i knew said read these seven pages buried at the end and in that agreement that yanukovych was supposed to sign that was allegedly only about economic and by the way it was the world’s worst economic deal i mean it would have cost ukraine which was already impoverished billions and billions of dollars and given it nothing until it went through the austerity program that has brought greece to its knees but if you know the ukrainian people want to do that good luck it hasn’t worked anyplace but if they want to do it but buried in these seven pages was a section called military security Issues military security issues nato was not mentioned but it says in in in signing this agreement ukraine a bit agrees to abide by the military security policies of the european union what are the military security policies of the european union nato any lawyer who would have picked that up quick russia has a lot of Lawyers good lawyers and they were on this that was never reported in the american press but the fact is had yanukovych signed that now he wouldn’t have abided by it but he was saying if nato decides x we have to do it and russia knew about this So it’s this nato issue that’s created this problem along with the divided ukraine that’s different from the baltics profoundly different not to mention you’re talking about 400 million souls in ukraine and i don’t know how many in less than in san francisco maybe in the politics i don’t i don’t know it’s not a not a populist era by the way if you give me one digression because this is a big issue and we need to talk to our particularly our young people about this it’s gone down as like you know the 111th amendment to the united states Constitution that every country has a right to join Nato no they do not nato is a security organization it is not the american association of retired people”

Tape scandal: ‘Polish-American alliance worthless’ says foreign minister In exerts released ahead of the Monday edition of the magazine, which last week published tapes of damaging and embarrassing conversations by a central banker and ministers, among others, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski is reported to have allegedly said in a secretly recorded conversation with former finance minister Jacek Rostowski: “The Polish-American alliance is worthless, even harmful, as it gives Poland a false sense of security.

This is what he said. Like I wrote before, he said in a private conversation that he thinks we should make deals with the EU and Germany while our Polish government forced him to make deals with the US. Now we know what he meant by “even harmful”. Poland literally screwed the whole EU for the US.

Later in the tapes, recorded sometime in the spring of 2014, the previously avid transatlanticist Radoslaw Sikorski, who is a deputy leader of the ruling centre-right Civic Platform, describes the mentality of Poles in general as suffering from “Murzyńskość” – a derogatory and racially-loaded term to mean thinking ‘like a Negro’.

“The problem in Poland is that we have very shallow pride and low self-esteem,” adds Poland’s foreign minister, who has been put forward by the government as a candidate for EU foreign policy chief.

