Progressive partnerships for conservatives

Submitted by Kristian Kahrs…

The US election on Nov. 3 is not normal election between one Republican and one Democrat candidate. This is much more important for the entire world, a choice between democracy and the rule of law or a world where warmongers, anti-democratic globalists and techno monopolists in Silicon Valley censoring opinions they do not like.

Of course, Donald J. Trump is not a perfect president, but he represents the freedom of speech and the rule of law, a vision of fewer senseless regime change wars.

As a conservative who revere in democracy and the rule of law, it is very much worth my time to listen to a sensible progressive like Kim Iversen, who is also on BitChute without censorship. She is explaining that there is nothing democratic in the Democratic party in the video Democrats Accuse GOP Of All The Things They Themselves Are Doing.

Even if conservatives have very little in common with progressives on social issues, we should try to build alliances wherever we can to promote democracy, the rule of law and fewer wars.

Other good progressive sources on these topics, disclosing the total corruption and corporate partnership between the Democratic Party (the Democratic National Congress, the DNC) and the military-industrial complex, are Jimmy Dore and The Convo Couch.

Together with true progressives like Iversen, they expose the corrupt warmongers in the DNC. They are much better than fake progressives, like The Young Turks, the crowd of Vote Blue No Matter Who, those suffering from TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome, Orange man bad, and those who are diluted to believe that the DNC represents decency and democracy.

The fake progressives support the suppression of opinions they do not like.

In 2016, many progressives followed Bernie Sanders’ lead to vote for Hillary Clinton, but with true progressives challenging the agenda of the DNC, there will be fewer progressives willing to vote for DNC candidate, which will probably at some point be Kamala Harris instead of Biden.

Bernie folded not only once but twice to the DNC warmonging machine. Jimmy Dores ‘s video Biden declares, “Biden Can Beat Trump!” WTF!?!? is quite telling about Bernie’s weakness. His entire campaign was to say that Biden is his friend.

One of the reasons Biden will lose this campaign to Trump, in addition to the many flawed opinion polls, is that progressives will realize that they have no leverage with the DNC candidate. They will not vote for the DNC in the same way they did in 2016. Conservatives have to listen to what true progressives say about the DNC.

Journalist Tim Pool is not a conservative, but now he supports Donald Trump because of the rule of law and the election interference from big tech and the MSM, much worse than what the fake news media alleging the debunked conspiracy theory of #russiagate. In his video Famous Journalist RESIGNS After Outlet Censors Biden Scandal, SLAMS The Leftist Censorship In News, Pool writes the following:

“Glenn Greenwald has resigned from the news outlet he co-founded, The intercept. The publication is very progressive and anti Trump. Glenn Greenwald is a world renowned and famous journalist known for publishing the NSA leaks.”

“Today Greenwald announced that The Intercept sought to violate his contract by censoring his story covering the Biden scandal. Not only did they try to censor the story outright they refused him the right to publish anywhere else, a right he reserved in his contract.”

“Very few journalists are left.”

“Most news outlets act as propaganda arms for the Democratic Party.”

“While Trump certainly has his faults how can we continue if Democrats and Joe Biden are allowed to act with impunity and while Donald Trump and republicans get attacked mercilessly by every major news outlet.”

Greenwald’s letter of resignation is also very interesting.

The consequences for democracy and rule of law will be devastating if the DNC is able to complete their coup d’état against a duly elected president. If the media has worked as they should, they would have asked critical questions about the content of Hunter Biden’s laptop. In a normal world, this would have ended Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

BLM: Biden’s laptop matters.

Kristian Kahrs is a Norwegian Christian and conservative, a former NATO aggressor, turned a warrior for peace and democracy. More about Kristian on his website ohrabrenje.com, the Serbian word for encouragement.

