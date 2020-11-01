The Highest Covid-Infection-Rate States

Eric Zuesse
Rates shown are cases per million inhabitants on 31 October 2020
State, # (2016 Presidential winner)
1. North Dakota, 57,628 (Trump)
2. South Dakota, 50,369 (Trump)
3. Mississippi, 40,374 (Trump)
4. Iowa, 40,366 (Trump)
5. Alabama, 39,216 (Trump)
6. Louisiana, 39,208 (Trump)
7. Tennessee, 37,997 (Trump)
8. Wisconsin, 37,801 (Trump)
9. Florida, 37,366 (Trump)
10. Arkansas, 36,740 (Trump
11. Nebraska, 36,993 (Trump)
12. Idaho, 35,707 (Trump)
13. Utah, 35,226 (Trump)
14. South Carolina, 34,302 (Trump)
15. Arizona, 33,790 (Trump)
16. Georgia, 33,739 (Trump)
17. Texas, 32,762 (Trump)
18. Nevada, 32,396 (Clinton)
19. Illinois, 32,250 (Clinton)
20. Rhode Island, 31,932 (Clinton)
21. Missouri, 30,802 (Trump)
22. Oklahoma, 30,704 (Trump)
23. Montana, 30,690 (Trump)
24. Kansas, 29,729 (Trump)
USA, 28,205
25. New York, 27,866 (Clinton)
26. New Jersey, 27,179 (Clinton)
27. Indiana, 26,127 (Trump)
28. North Carolina, 25,918 (Trump)
29. Minnesota, 25,793 (Clinton)
30. Delaware, 25,623 (Clinton)
DC, 24,465 (Clinton)
31. Maryland, 24,031 (Clinton)
32. Kentucky, 23,556 (Trump)
33. California, 23,536 (Clinton)
34. Wyoming, 22,977 (Trump)
35. Massachusetts, 22,800 (Clinton)
36. New Mexico, 21,894 (Clinton)
37. Virginia, 21,228 (Clinton)
38. Alaska, 20,282 (Trump)
39. Connecticut, 19,972 (Clinton)
40. Michigan, 19,364 (Trump)
41. Ohio, 18,207 (Trump)
42. Colorado, 18,133 (Clinton)
43. Pennsylvania, 16,624 (Trump)
44. Washington, 14,497 (Clinton)
45. West Virginia, 13,648 (Trump)
46. Hawaii, 10,596 (Clinton)
47. Oregon, 10,524 (Clinton)
48. New Hampshire, 8,005 (Clinton)
49. Maine, 4,961 (Clinton)
50. Vermont 3,942 (Clinton)
In 2016, the top 17 voted for Trump, and the bottom 5 voted for Clinton. All but 3 of the top 24 voted for Trump, but from numbers 25 to 45, there was a political mixture.
The highest infection-rate state, North Dakota, has a Covid-19 infection-rate that is 14.6 times higher than the lowest Covid-19 infection-rate state, Vermont.
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.
Shilling for the Supra-National Corporatocracy
Sure, reality is only a fantasy.
And the ideologues reality is fantasy…
Its funny, I haven’t worn a mask since any of this SHIT started, and neither have 98% of my social circle. I am sixty years old. Not only am I not dead yet, but I have yet to speak to a single person who has actually directly (in real life, not facebook fantasyland) known anyone who has caught ‘it”. Just a couple weeks ago the Superintendent of Schools in my area sent out a VERY alarmist email, the same short of shit Eric is shilling (hope you got a nice sized cheque and aren’t foolish enough to be doing this… Read more »
Oh yea, and lets be ABSOLUTELY CLEAR, that .0036% isn’t the mortality rate, that’s the INFECTION rate here. When you consider that, even using the United Luciferian numbers, the mortality rate for those infected is around 8%, well, sorry Eric, but you go ahead and hide under the bed, I’m going out for a walk.
Honestly Eric, I don’t know what you are so worried about, this isn’t a real election anyway, and your zombie is as good as POTUS, so y’all get ready to swear allegiance to the UN, this is a done deal.
Just to hammer one more nail into Dracula’s coffin here, theres something “interesting” about our .0036 infection rate (calculated using the numbers the local ALARMISTS have so graciously provided), while they haven’t openly stated they are doing so, our provincial governments response is CLOSELY patterned on the Swedish model. While our Luciferian health minister publicly raves on, in terms of actual policy, there has been NO lock-down in my area. They did briefly close Provincial Parks (Ironic in light of the fact that our provincial parks are predominately wilderness with isolated paths, and probably about the SAFEST place you could… Read more »
Kary Mullins said his test should never be used for diagnostics. a PCR 35+ Which we are using is totally useless as a diagnostic. PCR20 might have some use as an indicator of probability but that is it. He’s called Fauci a hack and Fauci and his cohorts as a group waiting for a virus to create a panic. Numbers are actually useless – want to know why China’s numbers went down so fast and dramatically ——– they changed the test. Plus Hospitals get more CARE money if they have more Covid-19 patients. Probably a lot of Hospital admins gaming… Read more »
Absolutely. There are so many holes in the Covid story, you have to be choosy about which ones you drive the truck through. Eric, you were a respected journalist once, you should be ashamed of yourself for peddling this sort of transparent partisan fairy tale. If you wanted to attack Trump for his Corporate taxation policy (which, lets face it, all he has really done is left it as multiple demonrat presidents shaped it) his failure to tear down big pharma, his failure to reign in neo-fascist big tech, his failure to behead members of the CIA and former democrats… Read more »
Eric Zeuss proves once again that Trump Voters are more likely to die than Clinton voters! Two completely unrelated things correlate to prove causation! Hurray, zeuss! Way to do “science!”
Surely listing statistics as cases per million is simply going to skew the appearance so that smallest populated states look to be in most danger.And of course the smallest populated states are the ones that vote Trump. When you check the figures for the counties with the greatest number of cumulative deaths, the trend is reversed.Twenty out of twenty five of the counties with highest death tolls were those who voted for Clinton.(shown in bold) 7,056 Los Angeles, 6,062 Queens, 5,753 Kings, 5,469 Cook, 4,060 Bronx, 3,643 Miami-Dade, 3,577 Maricopa , 3,055 Wayne, 2,806 Harris, 2,550 New York, 2,279 Middlesex,… Read more »
It is a bit sad that you’re trying to justify your dislike of Trump by distorting the data to make it appear that the middle of the US who primarily supports Trump are realizing higher numbers of deaths than places such as New York where the incompetence of Andrew Cuomo had a far bigger impact than anything Trump did or did not do. As well, Eric you seem blissfully unaware that the Governors of the state have far more power to impact things on the ground than the president. I suggest that you look at the Bill of Rights 10th… Read more »