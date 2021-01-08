Plan to isolate Trump falters as DeVos & Chao leave cabinet
The Duran: Episode 848.
Second Cabinet Member Quits: Betsy De Vos Resigns As Trump Education Secretary
Second Cabinet Member Quits: Betsy De Vos Resigns As Trump Education Secretary
One by one, Trump’s cabinet members are starting to fall like flies, and just a few short hours after Elaine Chao, Trump’s Transportation Secretary, became the first cabinet member to resign citing the “entirely avoidable” storming of the Capitol building by pro-Trump supporters, late on Thursday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos became the second cabinet member to resign, the WSJ reported.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.