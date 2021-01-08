in Latest, Video

Biden picks neocon Nuland for key State Department post

Biden picks neocon Nuland for key State Department post

Biden Taps Victoria "F*ck The EU" Nuland For Key National Security Post

Biden Taps Victoria “F*ck The EU” Nuland For Key National Security Post

Politico reports Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden is tapping former senior Obama administration foreign affairs officials to serve in his cabinet. Most notably among them is neocon Victoria Nuland, who has just been tapped as Biden’s state department undersecretary for political affairs.

Alex ChristoforouVicky Nuland

Ozymandias
Ozymandias
January 8, 2021

Corporatists and killers,its quite depressing really ,they seem to be all Obama’s ghouls..Obama is having a third term it would seem..

Helen B
Helen B
January 8, 2021

DEFINITELY Obomba’s third term. All the dregs of Obomba’s reign of terror are back. The NeoCon swamp-dwellers. Scraping the bottom of the garbage bin of humanity. “America’s back!”. Wait for an attack on Syria: imminent. The world is now so much more dangerous that it was 2 months ago.
Trump promised to drain the swamp, and he didn’t. They should all have been shipped to Guantanamo Bay. He has himself to blame.

