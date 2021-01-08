Biden picks neocon Nuland for key State Department post
****News Topic 241*****
Biden Taps Victoria “F*ck The EU” Nuland For Key National Security Post
Biden Taps Victoria “F*ck The EU” Nuland For Key National Security Post
Politico reports Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden is tapping former senior Obama administration foreign affairs officials to serve in his cabinet. Most notably among them is neocon Victoria Nuland, who has just been tapped as Biden’s state department undersecretary for political affairs.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Corporatists and killers,its quite depressing really ,they seem to be all Obama’s ghouls..Obama is having a third term it would seem..
DEFINITELY Obomba’s third term. All the dregs of Obomba’s reign of terror are back. The NeoCon swamp-dwellers. Scraping the bottom of the garbage bin of humanity. “America’s back!”. Wait for an attack on Syria: imminent. The world is now so much more dangerous that it was 2 months ago.
Trump promised to drain the swamp, and he didn’t. They should all have been shipped to Guantanamo Bay. He has himself to blame.