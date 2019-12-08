Plague Inc vs Fake News

Plague Inc is a video game in which the player assumes the role of a disease, with the goal to spread and wipe out humanity, with the only opposition coming from the world’s governments seeking to find a cure. From parasite, bacteria, virus, zombie plague and the like, finally, the troll who spreads fake news scenario has been added.

Developer Ndemic Creations put out this new game mode with the intent to raise awareness about the danger of fake news. “Just like a deadly pandemic, the spread of misinformation is a huge threat to our society,” James Vaughan said in the company’s announcement. Vaughan described the viral nature of fake news and conspiracy theories as “scary.” This new game mode pits the player against fact checkers, who try to debunk the player’s ploys before he plunges the world into chaos. Player tactics include “tweeting mean things,” using memes, and impersonating fact checkers.

Ndemic Creations joined forces with UK-based fact checking group Full Fact to design the game scenario, in the attempt to make it realistic. I guess the devs don’t want to be accused of being rogue conspirators, so they went out begging for an endorsement from internet curators [big brother knows best, big brother is the best gatekeeper] – or mayhaps the situation was the other way around: the fact checkers wanted an outlet through which they could better spread their message. “Partly based on our experiences, and that of our fellow international fact checkers, the game is a heightened view into the extremes of misinformation and the serious consequences it can have for our democracies, health and society,” Full Fact wrote on their website.

Full Fact hopes this new Plague Inc scenario will determine gamers to help Full Fact’s mission to debunk fake news and conspiracy theories ahead of the UK’s general election next week. Brexiters, this means you… you’re the crowd that has to be combated.

Incredibly, these would-be curators of news and gatekeepers of truth are NEVER afraid of mainstream narratives, based on fabricated evidence or unfounded speculations, that push for WAR – both kinetic and financial, that push for regime change operations, that push for artificially-induced dearth against the peoples of one country or another, that push for the creation of economic migrants and refugees. The hypocrisy and irony of it all is just off the charts… The Establishment’s gatekeepers only fear conspiracy theories during election time, because their corporate stooges are no longer able to sway voters like they used to. Now, Full Fact and Ndemic Creations have teamed up in the hopes that gamers will sympathize with their agenda so much so, that they will be willing to do free work for Full Fact. This assumption, in my opinion, is a big insult to the intelligence of gamers [paying customers]. I’m not calling for a boycott. People are free to play what game they want, they’re free to support whatever content creator they like. All I’m saying is this… the push for censorship and brainwashing is accelerating. The writing is on the wall.

