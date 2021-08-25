The VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) run taken for vaccine related deaths thus far in 2021 reported 5,054 deaths (in the USA, Europe is much higher) that took place in some relation to receiving COVID-19 vaccines. The VAERS database, a service provided by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, notes that the deaths reported happened after vaccines from three sources: Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer.

Pfizer’s vaccine just got approved by the FDA. Fox Business reported this:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years and older. “The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement issued Monday. “While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.” COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have all previously been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) after meeting the FDA’s safety and efficacy requirements. The full licensure announced Monday stems from a so-called biologics license application, building on previously-submitted pre-clinical and clinical data, information relating to the manufacturing process, vaccine quality data and site inspections.

Yada, yada, yada…

Something is disturbing about the swift approval of this treatment. Actually there are at least 2,188 somethings that are disturbing.

Those 2,188 disturbing somethings are people that died after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Here are examples of the stories told about how they happened, chosen from the VAERS run I requested yesterday.

Patient was hospitalized due to breakthrough covid-19 infection on 7/27/21 with complaints of shortness of breath, nonproductive cough, daily fevers, decrease taste, chest pain when coughing, and fatigued. Patient completed the Pfizer vaccine series in February. Patients condition worsened over hospital course and he was pronounced deceased on 8/09/21 @21:55. Below information is copied from progress note on 8/08/21: 7/30/21: Patient has had no new issues overnight. He remains on HFNC + NRB 80L/100% maximum support, refusing bipap. Educated on importance of utilizing bipap, still refusing. Sats remain mid 80s. 8/1: No acute events overnight. Tol slow wean of HFNC. Bipap overnight. Hemodynamically stable. 8/2: No acute events overnight. On FFB overnight 85% 12/8. Was reportedly in chair most of the day yesterday on HFNC 70%/70l with stable sats. Hemodynamically stable. No fevers. 8/3:Patient sitting up in chair , on HFNC, nostrils bloody and with dry mucus. Requesting to be placed on regular diet with no restrictions. Uneventful night. 8/4: Sats upon intial exam this AM by this provider were 77%. Pt had just transferred bed to chair with HFNC and NRB. Sats slow to recover but with NRB, slowly improved to 89%. Pt states that he slept poorly last night and this AM upon getting up had trouble with severe left thigh cramp. Was given Robaxin, pain med, warm pack to thigh and is better now. Added Melatonin to HS meds prn to help with sleep. Additional aspart given for hyperglycemia. 8/5: no events overnight. Patient remained on BIPAP with no issues. 8/6: Pt required BIPAP d/t decreasing O2 sats to low 80s on HFNC. 8/7: Intubated last night for hypoxemia refractory to FFB 100%. Currently stable sats on APRN 100%, PH 30. Sub cut emphysema to neck. AM CXR, ABG, and labs pending. TF ordered. Wife notified of intubation- she was diagnosed with covid at same time as husband. She will contact her son who has been fully immunized and no current covid s/s. 8/8: patient remained intubated and sedated on ventilator overnight. APRV PH 24, 95% fiO2

This must be COVID-19 disinformation, right? How about another one:

Death less than 24 hr after receipt of Pfizer #1 covid vaccine: 43 yo reportedly received her first Pfizer covid vaccine on 7/2302021. Her agent received a call from Staff to inform her of this sudden death. She was reportedly found on her couch deceased on Friday evening, 30 JUL 2021 and law enforcement had her transferred to a Funeral Home pending determination on Autopsy and Family wishes. Presumed cause of death is Heart Failure with Autopsy pending for etiology of Dilated Cardiomyopathy and death. Patient had 1.5 yr hx of dyspnea on exertion, intermittent chest pain at rest, and palpitations. She was evaluated here for a LBBB and long QT in 2018. Echo at the time was normal and she was cleared. BP: 118/72; HR: 71; RR: 16; T: 98.6 ¶F (37 ¶C); HT: 66 in (167.64 cm); WT: 155 lbs (70.31 kg); SpO2: 98%; BMI: 25.02; BSA: 1.795 square meters; Tobacco Use: Yes; What type of tobacco product?: menthol; Amount of tobacco product used per day: 2 per day;

Okay, so maybe this was a smoker that lied about how much (two per day) really was, right. Do we have any perfectly healthy young folks in this list? How about a baby?

On July 17, my baby passed away. I had been breastfeeding my 6 week old baby at the time that I received the first Pfizer vaccine on June 4, 2021. He became very sick with a high fever about 2 weeks after I got the first Pfizer vaccine on June 21. He was treated for 2 weeks with IV antibiotics for a supposed bacterial infection. However, they never found any specific bacteria, and called his diagnosis culture-negative sepsis. At the end of his hospital stay he tested positive for rhinovirus. After the 14 day course of antibiotics, he was home for one week, but exhibited strange symptoms (e.g. swollen eyelid, strange rashes, vomiting). I took him back to the hospital on July 15, where he presented with what they called an atypical Kawasaki disease. He passed away shortly thereafter from clots in his severely inflamed arteries. I am curious if the spike protein could have gone through the breast milk and caused an inflammatory response in my child. They say Kawasaki disease presents very similarly to the Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children that they are seeing in post Covid infections. (My baby also had unusual birth circumstances, as he was born at 37 weeks, triggered by a maternal appendicitis.) However, if they know that antibodies go through the breastmilk as a good thing, then why wouldn’t the spike protein also go through the breastmilk and potentially cause problems.

Do we need short and simple? Fine.

Death. He died within 24 hours of receiving the 1st dose On first day, patient was feeling tired, dizzy and foggy and 18 hours later was found dead on the floor.

This goes on and on and on.

Now to be sure, VAERS accepts reports from anyone wishing to report. However, as we can see, some reporting is done with very complete medical information supplied, All of these reports above are specifically related to the Pfizer vaccine.

So, why is it now FDA approved?

That is a very good question. Breaking a rule of journalism, my guess would be “political hysteria”, the same phenomenon that has gripped much of the world in regards to COVID-19. To be mercilessly blunt, the abandonment of faith in and trust in God has led to a huge population of people in first world nations being more afraid of death than anything else, and therefore, extremely easy to control through fear of that death. As I cannot help but to keep restating, the primary issue here is not political, it is ontological and religious. Rejection of God leads to disorder, panic and hysteria. Is this not what we see before us in so many places? We have mob psychology used to great effect by corporations, political power groups and even social media, all to try to force people into a behavior they would not otherwise choose.

Even in the FDA’s own press release, some acknowledgement exists about the danger of the vaccine it is giving its approval to:

Additionally, the FDA conducted a rigorous evaluation of the post-authorization safety surveillance data pertaining to myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and has determined that the data demonstrate increased risks, particularly within the seven days following the second dose. The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age compared to females and older males. The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. Available data from short-term follow-up suggest that most individuals have had resolution of symptoms. However, some individuals required intensive care support. Information is not yet available about potential long-term health outcomes. The Comirnaty Prescribing Information includes a warning about these risks.

The FDA “approval” is almost certainly one that was highly pressured by some of these hysterical people. Given the fact that these deaths and so many others have not yet been adequately explained, and that the vaccines have not been truly proven safe according to the standards by which vaccines have undergone approval prior to this point, this approval is very dangerous.

In particular, the approval means that now it is legal to mandate vaccinations to members of the US armed forces. While it remains to be seen how this takes place or if the military actually accepts it, we could very likely be putting the lives of our most important men and women at great risk.

COVID-19 is real enough; a lot of my friends and acquaintances have had it. I do not know why I have not had it (unless I did and did not realize it). It is nasty and debilitating, and everyone who knows they had it have similar stories to tell. However, almost all of them are still here to tell those stories. Death comes to us all; it is a matter of how we meet it.

I certainly would not like to meet death any time soon, but even more, as the result of being jabbed with a substance I would rather not have in my body… something is definitely wrong with that notion.

What do you think?

