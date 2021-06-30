Many of my readers have responded with great interest to my pieces regarding concern over the COVID-19 vaccination push taking place all over the world, especially in my two “home countries”, the United States of America and the Russian Federation. However, it seems important to reiterate some important elements that shape my point of view on this matter:

I am not an “anti-vaxxer”, at least not now. I have no reservations about the normal runs of MMR vaccines for my children, for example. I have never been an anti-vaxxer. I have followed the course of development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment regimens with understandable interest. While not a medical expert, I work with documents of significant importance to the medical community about COVID-19 and the battery of treatments available for it. I have been in favor of the development of a vaccine against COVID-19, if such an achievement is possible. I am still in favor of this. Though fourth on this list, it is first in importance: My bioethical views are hopefully shaped and guided by the body of teachings of the Eastern Orthodox Christian Church, and it is impossible to tease apart elements in COVID-19 vaccination methodologies that indicate “cooperation with or defense of someone else’s sin.” Some people think they can separate this element; I cannot.

The problems that lead me to balk at personally receiving any of the present selection of vaccines are in response to all of these principles above. I believe that the issue is not something that can be forced or explained away in three-word rhetoric, and that the questions that COVID-19 vaccines raise have not been adequately answered.

To that end, according to this report, the Food and Drug Administration would appear to be coming into agreement with me. As what can only be considered an “inconvenient truth” for Imposter Biden and the Bullies, the FDA issued a warning about the mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer (emphases added):

Today, the FDA is announcing revisions to the patient and provider fact sheets for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines regarding the suggested increased risks of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart) following vaccination. For each vaccine, the Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) has been revised to include a warning about myocarditis and pericarditis and the Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers has been revised to include information about myocarditis and pericarditis. This update follows an extensive review of information and the discussion by CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on Wednesday. The data presented at this meeting reinforced the FDA’s decision to revise the fact sheets and further informed the specific revisions. The warning in the Fact Sheets for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccines notes that reports of adverse events suggest increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly following the second dose and with onset of symptoms within a few days after vaccination. Additionally, the Fact Sheets for Recipients and Caregivers for these vaccines note that vaccine recipients should seek medical attention right away if they have chest pain, shortness of breath, or feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart after vaccination. The FDA and CDC are monitoring the reports, collecting more information, and will follow-up to assess longer-term outcomes over several months.

What is the source of this information? Well, it is publicly available: It is called the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System, or VAERS, and it is here at this link. As you can see, it carries the Health and Human Services designation in its link, so it is a government resource.

A recent query I ran on this database indicated over 5,000 cases of death resulting shortly after patients received doses of COVID-19 vaccine of any type. This happened whether the patient was actually sick with COVID or not. Against 300 million doses of vaccine, that number may not seem much; after all, this number of doses can be taken to mean that about half that number, or 150 million people, have been fully vaccinated.

But, five thousand or more of them are dead. Husbands, wives, children, elderly… all these people were important to someone else, and because of careless and politicized pressure to get innoculated, now they are dead.

This number is easily tripled in Europe at present, with a recent run of the European counterpart to VAERS showing nearly 16,000 people deal after receiving the shots.

It is a very good piece of news that the FDA is acknowledging the risk of the mRNA vaccines. However, the ethics of letting thousands of people die first before issuing the warning is disturbing to say the least: When the Swine Flu outbreak happened back in 1976, the government stopped its vaccination program after only 362 people were affected with Guillain-Barré syndrome, the onset of which followed receiving the vaccine. The Swine Flu stopped of its own accord, and there was a conclusion that was reached that must be considered (emphasis added):

Laurence Gostin, in his article “At Law: Swine Flu Vaccine: What Is Fair?”,[14] wrote that “the swine flu affair fails to tell us whether, in the face of scientific uncertainty, it is better to err on the side of caution or aggressive intervention.” There is not even complete agreement about the causal relationship between the swine flu vaccine and Guillain-Barré syndrome, as noted in Gina Kolata’s book Flu: The Story of the Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918 and the Search for the Virus That Caused It.[15] She wrote that the CDC did not have a “specific set of tests and symptoms to define Guillain-Barré” and that since doctors who reported cases already knew that a link was suspected, a bias in reporting was introduced. She quoted Keiji Fukuda: “if a new virus gets identified or reappears, you don’t want to jump the gun and assume a pandemic is happening.”

It seems like the COVID response was mistaken on a vastly larger scale. While I applaud the development of the vaccine, and the moves President Trump took to speed this through the process, it nevertheless appears that there are problems that the government is trying to ignore rather than to actually consider that innocent lives are being destroyed by orders from On High.

The abundance of political and social pressure is horrific, especially in the United States. Sadly some Russian officials have also come down with this ailment, and have tried to put a hammerlock on the Russian people to force them to take the vaccine while at the same time being forced to acknowledge that the government can NOT force anyone to do it… but the Mayor of Moscow is trying to coerce residents of that city to be annoyed into getting the shot. As we wrote in this piece, it remains to be seen how successful this push will be, but from local responses, it is not popular at all, and is in fact being defied or at least ignored in many places.

The politicization of COVID has of late been taking a new form. The “Delta” or “Indian” mutation of COVID-19 is the main player in Russia, and it is quite contagious. At the time of this writing, many of my friends are presently sick with it (though all are expected to recover). New reports from the US are already talking about “lambda” and we can expect that this crisis will be milked for all it is worth.

This is very sad, because for both the people who do get sick and those who do not, meeting this issue with a rational, logical and truly well-informed response is almost impossible. We still get changing narratives almost daily, as recent examples, for months and over a year the common knowledge was “kids hardly ever get this so they do not need vaccination.” Yet we see children getting vaccinated, even with COVID treatments that may not be recommended for children! We read “pregnant women should not be vaccinated against COVID” but over the weekend, the Russian news sources magically did an about face and began promoting the idea that it is safe and even preferable for pregnant women to be vaccinated.

The ever-shifting information should cause us to stop and think: What is really the case here? Are we getting taken for a ride by hysterical people or by some sort of sinister plot? (it could be either, or both!) How much do we really know about COVID-19 and its parent virus? (not much because the true story is still being leaked out about its origins as an American project carried out in Fort Dietrick and then later in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, funded by the blessing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who reasoned that gain-of-function research was a risk worth taking…)

And of course on the other side are all the scary images of doctors and nurses in biohazard suits, supervising patients on ventilators… all of this admittedly is disturbing and frightening stuff.

However, none of this has proven worthy of trust. The most trustworthy information I have about COVID-19 comes from those people I know who have had it, and most of them have little to say about it. The most extreme case I personally know was very bad, but the 82 year old man who suffered it came through okay, after suffering two heart attacks as well, and his wife and daughter also came through okay, though the illness was debilitating. Now, life goes on. Maybe the best thing to do is rely on faith in God and take each day as it comes?

This is what I do. It seems the most sane and peaceful way.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report