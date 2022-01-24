The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Pelosi calls DEMs “greatest collection of intellect.” Davos calls themselves “The Elite”
***News Topic 706***
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.