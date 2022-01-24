The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden’s Ukraine foreign policy disaster
Ukraine could default, economist warns
The Eastern European nation’s financial situation could soon be in dire straits, a top expert has warned The Ukrainian economy is facing a perilous crisis and could be on course to default on its debts, one of Kiev’s top economists has cautioned after alarms were raised over the country’s GDP remaining the lowest in Europe.
I want that hat! State is trying to divert from Russia’s demands to NATO. I think the comedian’s Nazi’s are not smart enough to stage a false flag. Thanks Alex for the update.