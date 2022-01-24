The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US/UK Media Blitz against Russia on Ukraine Backfires, Highlights Western Divisions
Meeting with permanent members of the Security Council
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister , Federation Council Speaker , State Duma Speaker , Deputy Chairman of the Security Council , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Secretary of the Security Council , Defence Minister , Interior Minister , Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service , Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport , as well as Acting Minister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief Alexander Chupriyan.
How the west went public to stop a war in Ukraine
From the first declassified, grainy spy photos of Russian tanks assembled on the Ukrainian border in November to president Joe Biden’s airing last week of his personal guess that Putin will “move in” and invade, the US and its western partners have for months fought a remarkably public war of words against the Kremlin’s perceived menace.
https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/xwfw_665399/s2510_665401/2511_665403/202201/t20220124_10632686.html
