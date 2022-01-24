The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine pushed towards meltdown. Neocons pushing Biden towards war
The Duran: Episode 1201
Kremlin: Ukraine Amassing Troops on Contact Line in Donbass in Apparent Preparation for Attack
“Indeed, the Ukrainian authorities are concentrating a huge amount of forces and equipment on the border with the self-proclaimed republics on the line of contact. Indeed, the nature of this concentration points to preparations for offensive operations, and, indeed, there is such a threat now”, Peskov told reporters on Monday.
Reminds me of the US’s false claims of weapons of mass destruction in IRAQ. I admire Colin Powell for being able to keep a straight face while announcing all this BS at the UN.