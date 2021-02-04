Parler CEO fired. Matze vs. Bongino (owners) had “different visions”
Matze said he’d been met with “constant resistance” over his vision for Parler.
UPDATE – Dan Bongino gives the real story Parler CEO John Matze has terminated by board – ‘I did not participate in this decision’ EXCLUSIVE – Parler has terminated CEO John Matze, according to a memo Matze sent to staffers that has been obtained by Fox News.
If Bongino and the board aren’t upholding the principles of free speech then Parler is as dead as a Dodo. Liberals have Twitter and don’t care about Parler, and many on Parler are Twitter refugees, seeking a platform on which to express themselves freely. Why would they support a Twitter v.2.0? I imagine that Dan Bongino wants a free speech app because that’s consistent with his views expressed elsewhere.
Who knows what to believe anymore.