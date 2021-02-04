in Latest, Video

Unelected “Super Mario” Draghi now rules over Italy

150 Views

Unelected “Super Mario” Draghi now rules over Italy

The Duran: Episode 879

“Whatever It Takes To Be Prime Minister”: Will Draghi Be Italy’s Next PM, And What’s Next

“Whatever It Takes To Be Prime Minister”: Will Draghi Be Italy’s Next PM, And What’s Next

After lengthy negotiations centered on the Italian Recovery Plan for almost one month, the parties within Italy’s ruling coalition (5Star, Democratic Party and Italia Viva) failed to strike a compromise.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

ItalyThe DuranDraghi

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Parler CEO fired. Matze vs. Bongino (owners) had "different visions"

U.S. This Year Had No Speakers at Davos Online World Economic Forum