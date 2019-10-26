Oxford University Bans Clapping At Student Union Events To "Stop Triggering Anxiety"

What kind of grudge do British universities have against clapping? Roughly one year after the University of Manchester Student Union banned clapping at its events – choosing to instead ask audiences to use ‘jazz hands’ to show their appreciation for a performance – students at the University of Oxford are working to “replace clapping” because it could “trigger anxiety.”

Like their peers in Manchester, they will ask audiences to use silent hand-wave motion called “jazz hands”.

The motion to “mandate the encouragement of silent clapping” successfully passed in a vote taken by the school’s Student Union during their first meeting of the new school year.

