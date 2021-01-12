Big Brother Comes For…Big Brother

With all the furore of Big Tech cancelling the President of the United States and people being fired for using a rude word in the wrong place or simply holding the wrong opinion, few appear to have noticed that for some time, the servants of Big Brother have been turning on each other, including and especially in the UK.

Last week it was reported that five senior police officers with exemplary records were dismissed for “shameful” conduct, meaning using politically incorrect language at work, specifically among themselves.

Six officers were found guilty of gross misconduct; three of them were dismissed without notice; two have left the force, apparently recently, and one received a final written warning.

All were members of Hampshire Constabulary’s Serious Organised Crime Unit, which sounds serious, but in the 1990s, the equivalent unit of the Metropolitan Police seemed to spend much of their time investigating imaginary crimes, in particular manufactured offences that are perfectly legal in the United States. On one occasion, they actually obtained a warrant to investigate a cartoon character.

The current situation is almost cartoonish. The Chief Constable of Hampshire Constabulary is a woman; Olivia Pinkney revels in political correctness, as does her Deputy, Sara Glen. Following the hearing, Mrs Pinkney issued a statement that condemned the “sexist, racist, homophobic and ableist language and commentary that has rightly shocked us all”.

Police officers are shocked that other police officers use epithets and earthy language in their banter? What was or should have been shocking is that a three week long investigation early in 2018 was prompted by an anonymous complaint from a police officer, and that a covert listening device was planted to gather evidence. According to Mrs Pinkney: “During that time, discriminatory comments were captured that were neither challenged or reported.”

So police officers are meant to snitch on each other for this sort of thing? It would appear so. If the reader finds this surprising, some of the Orwellian legislation our rulers are attempting to foist on us at present goes even further. How about “hate speech” being made a criminal offence in private homes?

That was actually a recommendation of the ludicrous Macpherson Report way back in 1999. But now the recommendation is that a whole host of new categories of hate speech be invented, including those directed against the homeless, sex workers, and those holding “non-philosophical beliefs”.

And how are these “crimes” committed in private homes to be reported? Perhaps young boys and girls should be asked to snitch on their parents? If you thought of that, someone higher up the food chain thought of it before you. Last September, a Conservative MP suggested people should snitch on their neighbours for breaking COVID lockdowns. Snitching against neighbours has in fact been going on all over the world in this connection.

Returning to the five former police officers, in 2002, one of them, then Detective Constable Ireson (pictured above) was praised by a Crown Court judge for bringing to book a violent gang that went on the rampage in Basingstoke. Are men of this calibre to be sacrificed on the altar of political correctness simply because they trash talk among themselves?

