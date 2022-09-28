The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Nord Stream Cui Bono? Blinken, in no one’s interest. Baltic Pipe. Russia’s final warning. Update 1
Topic 715
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia should now give like for like, and blow every pipe line that serves the west, communication lines also, this is out and out economic war on Russia like nothing before, time Putin showed the west that two can play the same game.
It is economic war on Germany.
As Lord Ismay (the 1st NATO Secretary General said):
“The purpose of NATO is to keep the Americans in,
the Russians out and the Germans down.”
The sabotage has surely done for Germany.
Of course it was the US! Whenever something happens in this world, it is 99% always the Evil Empire. They need to be destroyed!
If Russia let’s this sabotage wither on the vine WHAT PRICE PIPE LINES TO CHINA, the US is hell bent on crushing Russia, whatever it takes. Let’s not kid our selves there are a lot of mad men running the US.
Victoria Nuland is a facking ugly bitch! She would not be allowed to mow my lawn!
Shoot Sikorsky!
Sikorsky is a pole and a Jew, can it be worse?
An investigation would require Russian cooperation. As yet no EU country has expressed any interest in a proper investigation apart from making statements of the obvious. MH17 all over again.
Incomplete list of companies shutting or partially shutting down in Germany: Dr. Schneider Unternehmensgruppe Hellma Materials GmbH, W Borealis AG Yara International Paul Hartmann AG Heinz-Glas & Plastics Group (founded in 1622!) Ford BMW AG Vitesco Technologies Group AG Kostal Automobil Elektrik GmbH & Co. KG Privatbrauerei Bischoff GmbH + Co. KG Aryzta AG Villeroy & Boch AG Neue Porzellanfabrik Triptis GmbH Dachziegelwerke Nelskamp GmbH Holcim AG SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz Linde GmbH / Linde plc Hakle GmbH Ludwig Görtz GmbH DMV Deutsche Metallveredelung GmbH ROT Rickert Oberflächentechnik Baumann Federn AG Budel-Hütte Aurubis AG – Stahl-Holding Saar Thyssen-Krupp Steel Europe Salzgitter Lech-Stahlwerke… Read more »
The United States. The Dying Empire making its final desperate moves. Pretty soon all that’s left will be the nukes.
Anyone old enough to remember how Tom Clancy’s second novel, “Red Storm Rising”, begins? Saboteurs blow up the main oil pipeline from Siberia, draining the Soviet armed forces’ reserves of fuel. So they decide they must invade Western Europe – exactly as the Japanese decided to attack Pearl Harbor in 1941 when FDR put them in a similar vice.
Just saying. I suspect there are a lot of elderly Tom Clancy fans in Washington.
Too many conspirators makes for a leaky conspiracy. American Neocons know which way the wind is blowing. If they can do 911, a few bombs here would be childs play. Motive motive motive.
Doesn’t qualify as a traditional false flag. More like “My way or the highway.”
At this stage I say it was “NATO” wink wink. It is obvious this hurts Russia’s ability to negotiate, or to make offers to the west. Severely damaging the pipelines takes a chip off the table for Russia. It limits Russia’s ability to manoeuvre and thus making things more dangerous for everyone. They want Russia in a corner. They want to destroy Russia.