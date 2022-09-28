UK Currency Collapse | Full Details EXPLAINED

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Thank you.
Wonderful!!
While western countries are screaming ‘do not be dependent on Russia for Anything’ and from what I understand from this video, the WHOLE world is dependent on the USA Dollar.
Such hypocrisy.
Such control.
Such Dependency!!!
Bullies!
I can only assume that we have ALL been brainwashed and I’m including Politicians and myself of course… but slowly the Veil is lifted to uncover the game that is played.