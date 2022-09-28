The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
British Pound Sterling nears parity with US Dollar
The Duran: Episode 1392
So gas shipped from Canada, US, Nigeria or Qatar could save UK, Germany and other European countries but from russia the option is only via pipelines
How you explain that BS ?!!