Attacks on Nord Stream Pipelines Massively Escalate Conflict; Russia to Announce Annexation Donbass, Regions Next Week

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Attacks on Nord Stream Pipelines Massively Escalate Conflict; Russia to Announce Annexation Donbass, Regions Next Week
Alexander Mercouris

penrose
September 28, 2022

Doing this takes chutzpah. Only America (and Israel) have that kind of chutzpah!!

SheBear333
September 28, 2022

If the goal of the elite is to bring on WW3 to depopulate and completely destroy western civilization in order to re-build in the disastrous vision of the globalists, it all makes sense and Bidenopolous is hitting it out of the ball park. Pray for the people of the west, that they may wake up and see the truth; pray for the world.

Last edited 1 hour ago by SheBear333
waine
September 28, 2022

oh dear with friends like the US WHO NEEDS ENEMIES.

Leif Sachs
September 28, 2022

The very first British offensive move against Germany in WWI happened on August 5th, 1914, when the British cable ship CS Alert destroyed Germany’s trans-Atlantic telegraph cable lines between Germany and the United States. As a result Britain created a monopoly for itself on instantaneous information between Europe and North America. One of the cable lines that Britain destroyed was co-owned by the United States, but it never filed a complaint against Britain.

Last edited 39 minutes ago by Leif Sachs
