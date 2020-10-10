in Latest, Video

Netflix INDICTED By Grand Jury In Texas Over “Cuties” Movie!

Netflix, Inc. has been indicted by a grand jury in Tyler County, Texas over their movie called “Cuties.” The grand jury found that Netflix may have violated section 43.262 of the Texas Penal Code. The code violation is defined as “Promotion of Lewd Visual Material Depicting Child.”  Netflix vehemently denies the allegations… (CONTINUE READING / SOURCES: https://bit.ly/2SC7zP3)

