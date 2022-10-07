How To Appeal To The Black Vote. And How Not To

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The mid-term elections are coming, so both Democrats and Republicans are appealing to voters. That means appealing for their votes, not appealing necessarily. What do voters want? Well, ignoring international issues for the moment, like the distinct possibility of a nuclear war, most people want to be able to walk the streets safely without being robbed, assaulted for fun, or murdered. Housewives and other people who eat food, heat their homes, use electricity…want an end to runaway inflation. There are many other things, but tackling just those two would be a good start.

The Republicans want something done about the insane crime rate in America’s great cities, especially those run by Democrats, and they are promising to do something about it. This 30 second campaign ad by the Senator for Louisiana hits the nail bang on the head, especially as so far this year New Orleans has the highest murder rate in the nation.

But what do black voters want? Ordinary black voters want the same as everyone else, including and especially safe streets. If you don’t believe that, take a gander at the gun memorial which is updated daily.

But what do Democrats think black voters want? A campaign song issued by a dating app that has an overt Democrat bias suggests what they want is burlesque. Two of YouTube’s largest black conservative channels have commented on it. Black Conservative Perspective who is on his way to half a million subscribers could hardly contain his laughter.

ABL is on his way to a million subscribers, holds regular phone-ins and has his own website. His analysis was totally scornful: “a stinking hot pile of garbage” aimed at the lowest common denominator. Sadly, he concludes this kind of trash often works. Blacks have voted the straight Democrat ticket for decades; Donald Trump changed all that, and it may be that the penny will finally drop with the masses. If it doesn’t, inflation will continue to rise, the streets will continue to be unsafe, and Joe Biden, or whoever is pulling his strings, will continue to march America towards the precipice.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report