The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Neocons Press for Unlimited War, Big Russia Missile Strike, Ukr Hits Black Sea HQ, Zelensky: War Lost Without US
Topic 972
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
If the last week at the UN is any indicator, the money train for Ukraine is grinding to a halt. Unless I miss my guess, this will begin a free for all in the Ukraine government to steal whatever funding is available, before it all dries up. It is estimated that a third or more of the support for Ukraine provided by the NATO members is already being stolen by the top levels of the Ukraine government. If they are convinced aid is drying up, they will ramp up the pilfering of the aid, leaving little or nothing for the… Read more »
Grammar E.G. @ 1′ 30s : “if there
isadvances ” PLease take good care to correct this often repeated jarring bad habit, which for a barrister is unforgiveable, and has spread like a true contagious disease to all sorts, but in particular to the careless untrustworthy sort in power as puppets in Washington and Europe. I know you sincerely care about truth and humanity, they don’t, yet it has to remain a potentially bad sign.
~ Your Punk Rocker Fan, The Considerably Old Man