Elensky speaks to Zelensky. McConnell, UKR money to deter China. Zaluzhny offensive scapegoat. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Elensky speaks to Zelensky. McConnell, UKR money to deter China. Zaluzhny offensive scapegoat. U/1
Alex Christoforou

Jdog
Jdog
September 22, 2023

Just as NATO believed their wonder weapons were superior, they also believe their nuclear weapons are superior. They are now so desperate, they are wanting to use them. There is no limit to these people’s stupidity.

Al V.
Al V.
September 22, 2023

Von der Lying is a trashbin. nothing more to say

john plum
john plum
September 22, 2023

She, Ursula invokes the fact of a nuclear bomb being expolded in Hiroshima space…then, “at a time when Russia threathens to use a nuclear bomb again… it is unforgiveable” << that quite firmly seeds the idea (esp. in yougsters) that it was Russia that dropped the nuclear bomb on Hiroshima. Despicable. Yes, and no mention of USA whatsover, who in fact exploded those bombs on Japan. ANd IMO has in our recent times threatened Russia with limited nuclear strikes, in its nuclear treaty postures, and war planning.

She is nasty.

Al V.
Al V.
September 22, 2023

Maybe there are ready plans to nuke somewhere to blame the russians.

Jdog
Jdog
September 22, 2023

The fact that You Tube succumbed to the UK government, and that Rumble told them to pound sand, in itself, is more than enough reason to boycott You Tube and support Rumble. At some point we all have to decide whether to fight evil or to support it.

